Radu Ioanid, Ambasadorul României în Israel, s-a întâlnit cu Patriarhul Teofil al III-lea al Ierusalimului

I had the honor to meet His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and to have an exchange of views on the religious mosaic of the #HolyLand and the role of the religious leaders in keeping alive the flame of #faith, promoting #tolerance and maintaining #peace. pic.twitter.com/U9sBQlWrZr

— Radu Ioanid (@Radu_Ioanid) June 9, 2022